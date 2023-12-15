IEA says energy investments must reflect COP28 outcome

2023-12-15 | 09:03
IEA says energy investments must reflect COP28 outcome
IEA says energy investments must reflect COP28 outcome

Energy investments should be informed by the COP28 agreement to accelerate the move away from fossil fuels this decade, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

"After COP28, governments, companies, investors, need to tell the people around the world what actions they are taking to move the world away from fossil fuels," Executive Director Fatih Birol told Reuters.

Reuters 
 

World News

IEA

Energy

Investments

COP28

