Western countries call for an end to settler violence in occupied West Bank

Several European Union countries, along with Australia, Canada, Norway, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, urged Israel on Friday to "take concrete measures to curb unprecedented settler violence in the occupied West Bank."



These parties strongly condemned "the acts of violence committed by extremist settlers, who terrorize Palestinian communities," criticizing "Israel's failure to protect Palestinians" and calling on it to bring those involved to justice, according to a joint statement distributed by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



AFP