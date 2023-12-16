Delegation from North Korea visits China for talks

Official media in North Korea stated on Saturday that a diplomatic delegation from the country is visiting China for talks aimed at enhancing cooperation. This comes as Pyongyang slowly opens its borders and resumes trade with its neighbors after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Korean Central News Agency said in a statement that North Korean Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong Ho, and counterpart Sun Weidong discussed enhancing strategic cooperation and bilateral relations yesterday, without elaborating on further details.



It is rare for North Korean officials to openly acknowledge visits to China to discuss political issues since January 2020 when Pyongyang closed its borders to curb the spread of COVID-19.



The visit by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin in September was the first foreign visit since before the pandemic.



Reuters