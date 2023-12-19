UNICEF and WHO express anger over attacks on hospitals in Gaza

Spokespersons for two United Nations agencies expressed their anger and disbelief on Tuesday at the situation in Gaza hospitals, where essential supplies for treating the wounded are lacking, and children recovering from amputations due to the ongoing conflict are being killed.



James Elder, spokesperson for the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), said, "I am angry because children recovering from limb amputation surgeries in hospitals are being killed in those hospitals."



He added that Nasser Hospital had been bombed twice in the past forty-eight hours.



Margaret Harris, spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), described the situation in Gaza hospitals as "beyond imagination" and "against conscience."



Reuters