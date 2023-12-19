France says to sanction some extremist Israeli settlers

France has decided to take "national measures against some Israeli settlers who are extremists," said Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to reporters on Tuesday.



After returning from a tour that included Israel, the Palestinian territories, and Lebanon, Colonna clarified, "I was able to see firsthand the acts of violence committed by some extremist settlers," adding, "It is unacceptable."



She continued, "France has decided to take national measures against some of these extremist settlers who have been classified in this way based on documented information."



In early December, Paris had indicated that it was considering sanctions against some settlers, including a ban on entering French territory and freezing assets, and called for such measures at the European level.



Similarly, the United States imposed sanctions on dozens of settlers in early December, preventing them from entering US territory.



AFP