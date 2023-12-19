News
Zelensky: No one knows when the war with Russia will end
World News
2023-12-19 | 12:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky: No one knows when the war with Russia will end
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Tuesday that "no one" can determine the end of the war with Russia, following nearly two years since the Russian invasion of his country.
During his annual press conference, he remarked, "I believe that no one has the answer, even the respectable individuals, our leaders, or Western partners who say the war will continue for years. They do not know."
AFP
