Zelensky: Ukraine to produce one million drones next year

Ukraine will produce one million drones next year, boosting current production levels, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.



Ukraine has been working to increase its domestic weapons production since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022. Drones increasingly play a central role on the battlefield and are used in large numbers by both Kyiv and Moscow.



"Regarding production, we will produce a million drones next year," Zelensky told a televised news conference. "We will make a million. We will do everything to make it so. I know that's how it will be."



Reuters