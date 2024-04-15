US OKs possible sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon states

World News
2024-04-15 | 15:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US OKs possible sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon states
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US OKs possible sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon states

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of aircraft contractor logistics support and training to Iraq for an estimated cost of $140 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The training and support apply to Iraq's C-172 and AC/RC-208 aircraft fleet, the Pentagon said in a statement. The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corporation, it added.

Reuters
 
 

World News

Middle East News

US

State Department

Aircraft

Iraq

Pentagon

LBCI Next
Europe aviation agency urges caution in Israeli and Iranian airspace
Macron confident in holding 'very grand' opening ceremony for Olympics despite security threats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:12

Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister discuss partnership amid rising tensions in the Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Israeli channel: US and British jets downed Iranian drones over Iraq-Syria border

LBCI
World News
2024-04-09

Pentagon: US has no evidence of unfolding genocide in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Pentagon: US is not responsible for airstrikes on Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:38

Canada tells Israel to prevent conflict with Iran from spreading to the region

LBCI
World News
14:18

The White House: Iran did not inform the US of the timeline for the attack on Israel

LBCI
World News
13:32

Guterres reports possibility of committing 'crimes against humanity' in Sudan

LBCI
World News
13:12

Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister discuss partnership amid rising tensions in the Middle East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-30

Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-07

LBCI source confirms positive outcome as Hezbollah and Aoun express satisfaction over Thursday's meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-29

Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-12

Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More