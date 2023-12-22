Putin discusses Gaza developments in a phone call with Abbas

World News
2023-12-22 | 06:55
High views
Putin discusses Gaza developments in a phone call with Abbas
0min
Putin discusses Gaza developments in a phone call with Abbas

The Kremlin stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday to discuss ways to calm the conflict in Gaza, as well as humanitarian relief efforts.

It added that the two presidents agreed that Abbas would visit Russia at a later date to be determined.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Vladimir Putin

Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas

Gaza

War

Russia

