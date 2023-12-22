Turkish parliamentary committee to discuss Sweden's NATO bid on Tuesday

2023-12-22 | 10:25
Turkish parliamentary committee to discuss Sweden's NATO bid on Tuesday
Turkish parliamentary committee to discuss Sweden's NATO bid on Tuesday

The Turkish Parliament's website indicated on Friday that the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament will meet next Tuesday to resume discussions related to Sweden's request to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee had started discussing Sweden's request to join the alliance on November 16, but it postponed the discussions to an unspecified date.

Reuters
 

