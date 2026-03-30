Syrian army reports 'large-scale' drone attack on bases near Iraq border

Syria's military said a large-scale drone attack targeted its bases near the border with Iraq on Monday, the latest such incident since the outbreak of the Middle East war.



In a statement, the army reported "a large-scale attack by a number of drones targeting several army bases near the Iraqi border at dawn today," adding that most of the drones were intercepted.



"We are studying our options and will respond appropriately to neutralise any threat and prevent any aggression against Syrian territory."



AFP



