Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea

Washington and its allies warned the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Wednesday of unspecified consequences unless they immediately cease their attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which increasingly disrupt global trade.



For weeks, the Houthis have been launching drone attacks and missiles targeting ships they consider linked to Israel or those they believe are heading to Israeli ports, near the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, in support of Gaza during the destructive war between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).



The coalition of nations, in a statement released by the White House, said, " The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways."



They added, "Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews."



The only Arab state signing the statement is Bahrain, which is experiencing tension in its relations with Iran, which supports the Houthis. The other signatory countries are Australia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Britain, Denmark, and the Netherlands.



A senior official in the Biden administration described the message as "very clear," without specifying potential consequences. The official told reporters without revealing their name, "I do not expect another warning. I think this statement speaks for itself."



He pointed out that President Joe Biden consulted with his national security team on the "options" that could be taken to deter the Houthis on the morning of January 1st while on vacation in the US Virgin Islands.



AFP