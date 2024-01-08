Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday that G7 countries must work to minimize civilian casualties among Palestinians in Gaza and exert pressure on Israel to end its military operations. He added that he discussed the issue with his counterparts from Britain and France.



The ministry quoted Tajani in a statement as saying, "G7 countries are working with the Israeli government to find a swift exit from the military phase," as Italy begins its presidency of the G7 for the year.



Reuters