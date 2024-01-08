News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war
World News
2024-01-08 | 06:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday that G7 countries must work to minimize civilian casualties among Palestinians in Gaza and exert pressure on Israel to end its military operations. He added that he discussed the issue with his counterparts from Britain and France.
The ministry quoted Tajani in a statement as saying, "G7 countries are working with the Israeli government to find a swift exit from the military phase," as Italy begins its presidency of the G7 for the year.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Italy
Foreign Minister
G7
Israel
Gaza
War
Antonio Tajani
Next
White House official: Biden not considering ousting Defense Secretary Austin
German Economy Minister embarks on Middle East tour
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Middle East News
08:31
Jordan's King Abdullah: Israel's war creates a generation of orphans in Gaza
Middle East News
08:31
Jordan's King Abdullah: Israel's war creates a generation of orphans in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-01-05
Israeli Defense Minister presents post-war plan for Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-05
Israeli Defense Minister presents post-war plan for Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-01-01
Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase
Middle East News
2024-01-01
Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:26
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigns
World News
12:26
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigns
0
World News
10:47
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd: No deals with Houthis to avoid attacks in the Red Sea
World News
10:47
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd: No deals with Houthis to avoid attacks in the Red Sea
0
World News
10:15
UN expresses 'deep concern over the high toll' of killed journalists in Gaza
World News
10:15
UN expresses 'deep concern over the high toll' of killed journalists in Gaza
0
World News
09:58
Blinken discussed with Borrell in Saudi Arabia efforts to prevent the escalation of war in Gaza
World News
09:58
Blinken discussed with Borrell in Saudi Arabia efforts to prevent the escalation of war in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
0
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-07
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-07
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-04
Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-04
Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:57
Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:57
Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
13:53
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
Lebanon News
13:53
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
3
Lebanon News
06:26
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
Lebanon News
06:26
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
4
Press Highlights
00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
Press Highlights
00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
5
Lebanon News
06:08
Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
06:08
Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm
6
Lebanon News
05:34
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans
Lebanon News
05:34
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans
7
Lebanon News
04:14
On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident
Lebanon News
04:14
On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident
8
Middle East News
07:24
Netanyahu: We will do everything necessary to restore security to our northern borders, and they should not mess with us
Middle East News
07:24
Netanyahu: We will do everything necessary to restore security to our northern borders, and they should not mess with us
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More