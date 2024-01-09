More than 1,000 Ukrainian towns lose power due to extreme winter weather

2024-01-09 | 07:01
More than 1,000 Ukrainian towns lose power due to extreme winter weather
More than 1,000 Ukrainian towns lose power due to extreme winter weather

Ukraine's power grid operator said on Tuesday severe winter weather left more than 1,000 towns and villages without electricity in nine regions and urged residents to conserve power as the energy system has been weakened by Russian strikes.

Electricity consumption was at this week's highest levels as temperatures fell to about -15 °C in many parts of the country, grid operator Ukrenergo said.

"The consumption level continues to grow due to the considerable drop in temperature across the country," it said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that electricity consumption in the morning was already 5.8% higher than the day before.

"As of this morning due to bad weather - strong winds, ice power was cut off in 1,025 settlements."

The weather caused significant damage to distribution networks with strong winds, frost, and a thick layer of ice on equipment, which delayed repair works, Ukrenergo said.



Reuters

