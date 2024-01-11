The West's options to counter Houthi attacks in Red Sea are limited, according to experts

World News
2024-01-11 | 04:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The West&#39;s options to counter Houthi attacks in Red Sea are limited, according to experts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
The West's options to counter Houthi attacks in Red Sea are limited, according to experts

As tensions rise on the fastest and least costly maritime shipping route between Asia and Europe, experts assert that the options for the West to respond to the Houthi rebels' attacks in the Red Sea are limited, and a military option against the Houthis in Yemen may not yield the desired results. 

Following the deployment of American, British, and French warships in the region, the United States hastily formed a naval alliance involving more than 20 countries to protect maritime traffic. Western nations intensified their warnings to the Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, without specifying the nature of their potential actions. 

Thomas Juneau, associate professor at the University of Ottawa's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, considers the naval alliance as "the best of bad options at this stage." 

Gerald Feierstein, Director of the Arabian Peninsula Affairs Department at the Middle East Institute, believes that "the best option is to continue defensive operations... until the conflict in Gaza is resolved." 

According to the Pentagon, US and British forces shot down 18 explosive-laden drones, two cruise missiles, and a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis on Tuesday evening, an attack that Britain deemed the "largest" carried out by the rebels in the region. The most intense clash with the Houthis on December 31 resulted in the sinking of three Houthi boats and the killing of their crews by the US military after they attacked a ship. 

Over the past seven weeks, the Houthis have conducted more than 25 targeting operations against commercial ships suspected to be linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports. These incidents occurred near the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been in conflict with Israel since October 7. 

Houthi attacks obstruct maritime traffic in the Red Sea, through which 12 percent of global trade passes, according to the International Chamber of Shipping. The attacks have led to a doubling of transportation costs, as at least 18 shipping companies changed the routes of their ships around South Africa, according to the United Nations. 

AFP   
 

World News

Tension

Shipping

Asia

Europe

West

Houthi

Red Sea

Yemen

LBCI Next
UN top court opens hearings in Gaza 'genocide case' against Israel
China calls on US to 'refrain from interference' in Taiwan elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-22

Red Sea tensions: Impact on regional navigation and Yemeni peace talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

Navigational Turmoil: The Impact of Houthi Actions in the Red Sea on Global Shipping

LBCI
World News
13:44

White House: Houthi attacks in the Red Sea escalate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:08

Blinken considers rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries to be "the best way to isolate Iran"

LBCI
World News
07:21

Pro-Palestinian protests held in The Hague amid ICJ genocide hearing against Israel

LBCI
World News
07:19

Renewable energy growth must accelerate to reach 2030 goal - IEA

LBCI
World News
07:19

French naval forces escorting ships with French interests through Red Sea, says top naval commander

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-29

Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-07

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:04

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Hezbollah: Israel seeks information through deceptive calls in southern villages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More