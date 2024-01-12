France: Houthis responsible for escalation in the Middle East

2024-01-12 | 03:17
France: Houthis responsible for escalation in the Middle East
France: Houthis responsible for escalation in the Middle East

France has reiterated its condemnation of Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and called for an immediate cessation following the attacks carried out by the United States and Britain on Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a release, "With these armed actions, the Houthis bear a grave responsibility for the escalation in the region."

Reuters

