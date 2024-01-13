Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar begins a two-day visit to Iran on Sunday, following recent US and UK airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels supported by Tehran in Yemen.



The strikes were a response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



Jaishankar's visit comes a month after a drone attack on a ship in Indian waters, attributed by the United States to Iran.



According to a government statement released on Saturday, Jaishankar will meet his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, to discuss "bilateral, regional, and global issues," without providing further details.

AFP