India's external affairs minister to visit Iran on Sunday

2024-01-13 | 11:20
India's external affairs minister to visit Iran on Sunday
India's external affairs minister to visit Iran on Sunday

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar begins a two-day visit to Iran on Sunday, following recent US and UK airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels supported by Tehran in Yemen. 

The strikes were a response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Jaishankar's visit comes a month after a drone attack on a ship in Indian waters, attributed by the United States to Iran. 

According to a government statement released on Saturday, Jaishankar will meet his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, to discuss "bilateral, regional, and global issues," without providing further details.
 
 
AFP

