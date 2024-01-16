News
Blinken assures Zelenskyy that the US will 'continue its support' for Ukraine
World News
2024-01-16 | 06:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken assures Zelenskyy that the US will 'continue its support' for Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged that the United States will continue its support for Ukraine during his meeting on Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite disagreements in Congress regarding approval for new funding.
Blinken stated to the Ukrainian President during their encounter at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, "We are determined to continue our support for Ukraine and collaborate closely with Congress to achieve that. I know that our European counterparts will do the same."
AFP
World News
US
Antony Blinken
United States
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Congress
Next
US Navy seizes Iranian arms shipment bound for Houthi forces in Yemen
Trump secures frontrunner status with record Iowa win
Previous
