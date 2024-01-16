Blinken assures Zelenskyy that the US will 'continue its support' for Ukraine

2024-01-16 | 06:25
Blinken assures Zelenskyy that the US will &#39;continue its support&#39; for Ukraine
Blinken assures Zelenskyy that the US will 'continue its support' for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged that the United States will continue its support for Ukraine during his meeting on Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite disagreements in Congress regarding approval for new funding. 

Blinken stated to the Ukrainian President during their encounter at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, "We are determined to continue our support for Ukraine and collaborate closely with Congress to achieve that. I know that our European counterparts will do the same." 

World News

US

Antony Blinken

United States

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Congress

