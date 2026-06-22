Rubio to travel to Gulf amid Iran talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will begin a trip to three Gulf countries on Tuesday amid negotiations with Iran to end the war in the Middle East, his spokesperson said.



Visiting the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, Rubio will discuss "the memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to secure full and free safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.



AFP