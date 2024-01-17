News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US relists Houthis as terrorists in response to Red Sea attacks
World News
2024-01-17 | 10:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US relists Houthis as terrorists in response to Red Sea attacks
The Biden administration on Wednesday returned the Yemen-based Houthi rebels to a list of terrorist groups, US officials said, in the latest attempt by Washington to stem attacks on international shipping.
Officials said the "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" (SDGT) designation, which hits the Iran-aligned group with harsh sanctions, was aimed at cutting off funding and weapons the Houthis have used to attack or hijack ships in vital Red Sea shipping lanes.
The Houthis' campaign has disrupted global commerce, stoked fears of inflation, and deepened concern that fallout from the Israel-Hamas war could destabilize the Middle East.
"These attacks fit the textbook definition of terrorism," said one of three administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of the announcement on condition of anonymity.
The designation comes after American and British warplanes, ships, and submarines last week launched dozens of air strikes against the Houthis, who control the most populated parts of Yemen.
Reuters
World News
US
Joe Biden
Washington
Houthi
Terrorist
Red Sea
Attacks
Yemen
Next
Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area
US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-10
White House: Houthi attacks in the Red Sea escalate
World News
2024-01-10
White House: Houthi attacks in the Red Sea escalate
0
World News
2024-01-04
Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-04
Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea
0
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
0
World News
2023-12-20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
World News
2023-12-20
Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments
0
World News
09:59
OPEC anticipates 'strong' growth in oil demand in 2025
World News
09:59
OPEC anticipates 'strong' growth in oil demand in 2025
0
World News
08:20
Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalize bilateral security deal
World News
08:20
Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalize bilateral security deal
0
World News
07:57
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
World News
07:57
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanese FM reaffirms commitment to addressing Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanese FM reaffirms commitment to addressing Syrian refugee crisis
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Israeli airstrikes death toll in Gaza rises to 18,412
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Israeli airstrikes death toll in Gaza rises to 18,412
0
Middle East News
2023-12-17
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
Middle East News
2023-12-17
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-13
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
2024-01-13
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
2
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
3
Lebanon News
09:49
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
Lebanon News
09:49
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
4
Press Highlights
00:47
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
Press Highlights
00:47
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
5
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed
8
Lebanon News
11:10
Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks
Lebanon News
11:10
Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More