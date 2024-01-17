US relists Houthis as terrorists in response to Red Sea attacks

World News
2024-01-17 | 10:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US relists Houthis as terrorists in response to Red Sea attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US relists Houthis as terrorists in response to Red Sea attacks

The Biden administration on Wednesday returned the Yemen-based Houthi rebels to a list of terrorist groups, US officials said, in the latest attempt by Washington to stem attacks on international shipping.

Officials said the "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" (SDGT) designation, which hits the Iran-aligned group with harsh sanctions, was aimed at cutting off funding and weapons the Houthis have used to attack or hijack ships in vital Red Sea shipping lanes.

The Houthis' campaign has disrupted global commerce, stoked fears of inflation, and deepened concern that fallout from the Israel-Hamas war could destabilize the Middle East.

"These attacks fit the textbook definition of terrorism," said one of three administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of the announcement on condition of anonymity.

The designation comes after American and British warplanes, ships, and submarines last week launched dozens of air strikes against the Houthis, who control the most populated parts of Yemen.

Reuters

World News

US

Joe Biden

Washington

Houthi

Terrorist

Red Sea

Attacks

Yemen

LBCI Next
Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area
US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-10

White House: Houthi attacks in the Red Sea escalate

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2023-12-20

Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments

LBCI
World News
09:59

OPEC anticipates 'strong' growth in oil demand in 2025

LBCI
World News
08:20

Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalize bilateral security deal

LBCI
World News
07:57

Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Lebanese FM reaffirms commitment to addressing Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Israeli airstrikes death toll in Gaza rises to 18,412

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-17

French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-13

Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More