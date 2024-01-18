US imposes new sanctions linked to Russia

The United States has imposed new sanctions linked to Russia, targeting an entity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its associated oil tankers, according to the US Department of the Treasury.



These sanctions were placed on a UAE-based shipping company for violating the maximum imposed on Russian oil exports while using maritime services based in the United States.



The Treasury confirmed that Hennessy Holdings is the beneficial owner of 18 vessels, one previously known for transporting Russian crude oil at a price exceeding $60 per barrel.