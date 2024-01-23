US defense secretary makes first public appearance, virtually, since hospitalization

2024-01-23 | 11:50
US defense secretary makes first public appearance, virtually, since hospitalization
2min
US defense secretary makes first public appearance, virtually, since hospitalization

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made his first public appearance, virtually and from home since his secret hospitalization, during a meeting on Ukraine's military needs on Tuesday but skipped over prepared remarks that would have addressed his health. 
 
Austin, 70, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Dec. 22 to treat prostate cancer. He returned to the hospital on Jan. 1 due to complications, including a urinary tract infection. His hospitalization was not revealed until four days later, and the Pentagon did not specify why he was being treated until Jan. 9.

Austin's failure to tell President Joe Biden he was hospitalized drew criticism from lawmakers and caught the White House by surprise.

Austin appeared on the live stream for a few minutes as he made his opening remarks. Austin was sitting in front of a white wall with what appeared to be a security system keypad on his left and a Department of Defense seal on the right, with small US and Ukrainian flags on top of a printer next to it.

While there was a slight break in the live stream, Austin did not address his health, even though the topic was in his prepared remarks.



Reuters
 

World News

US

Defense

Secretary

Lloyd Austin

Public

Appearance

Virtually

Hospitalization

