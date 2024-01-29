Austria suspends payments to UNRWA

Austria is suspending payments to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), pending a full investigation into accusations that its employees were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Monday.



"We call on UNRWA and the United Nations to conduct a comprehensive, swift, and complete investigation into the allegations," the ministry said in a statement.



Austria joins Britain, Germany, the United States, Australia, and Canada, among others, in pausing funding to the aid agency, a critical source of support for people in Gaza.



Reuters