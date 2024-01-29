Iran and Pakistan Affirm Commitment to Security Cooperation and Mutual Respect

2024-01-29
Iran and Pakistan Affirm Commitment to Security Cooperation and Mutual Respect
Iran and Pakistan Affirm Commitment to Security Cooperation and Mutual Respect

Iran and Pakistan affirmed their respect for each other's sovereignty and the integrity of each other's territories, expressing their determination to expand security cooperation and intensify efforts to repair relations.

The remarks came after a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and Pakistan, Jaleel Abbas Jilani, following missile strikes earlier this month on what they said were militant targets.

In this context, Abdollahian emphasized that Iran respects Pakistan's sovereignty and will not give any opportunity for terrorists to threaten the security of both countries.

He also noted that there is a good understanding between the two countries, stressing that there have never been regional disputes or wars between Iran and Pakistan.

Abdollahian revealed that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Pakistan soon.

Meanwhile, Jilani pointed out that Pakistan and Iran have agreed to confront the threat of terrorism together and are committed to expanding cooperation.
 
 
AFP

