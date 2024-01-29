UK government to ban disposable vapes

World News
2024-01-29 | 07:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK government to ban disposable vapes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
UK government to ban disposable vapes

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce plans on Monday to ban the sale of disposable vapes to prevent their use by children, and reiterate the government's intention to introduce a law preventing younger generations from buying tobacco.

Under the new powers, there would be restrictions on vape flavors, a requirement for plain packaging, and changes to how vapes, or e-cigarettes, are displayed to make them less attractive to children.

"Alongside our commitment to stop children who turn 15 this year or younger from ever legally being sold cigarettes, these changes will leave a lasting legacy by protecting our children’s health for the long term," Sunak said in a statement.

Smoking is Britain's biggest preventable killer, causing one out of four cancer-related deaths, or some 80,000 a year, the government says. In October, Sunak announced plans to pass a law which would mean that anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, would be unable to buy tobacco in their lifetime.

While vapes are seen as key to helping people quit smoking, there has been concern they could be driving nicotine addiction among young people, with 9% of 11- to 15-year-olds now using them, the government said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in December all vape flavors should be banned.

However, industry groups and the UK Vaping Industry Association argue that vapes pose significantly lower health risks than tobacco, and flavors were key in encouraging smokers to switch.

"I have an obligation to do what I think is the right thing for our country in the long term," Sunak said.

"That is why I am taking bold action to ban disposable vapes – which have driven the rise in youth vaping – and bring forward new powers to restrict vape flavors, introduce plain packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops."
The government says that along with the health benefits, the ban on disposable vapes would help the environment, with five million thrown away each week.



Reuters
 

World News

UK

Britain

Government

Ban

Disposable

Vapes

Smoking

Children

LBCI Next
Georgian Prime Minister announces his resignation
EU calls for 'urgent' audit of UNRWA's work following 'extremely serious' allegations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-23

Russia Denies Allegations of Deporting Ukrainian Children, Responds to UN Inquiry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-15

Stalemate Continues in Lebanese Government Over Military Appointments

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-11

Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: International Diplomacy, Regional Concerns, and Governmental Challenges in 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:37

US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'

LBCI
World News
08:31

Washington to respond 'appropriately' to drone attack on US forces in Jordan

LBCI
World News
08:22

Georgian Prime Minister announces his resignation

LBCI
World News
06:52

EU calls for 'urgent' audit of UNRWA's work following 'extremely serious' allegations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-28

Explosion shakes southern areas of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

Saudi Ambassador's moves for Quintet Committee meeting: 'Defining' the next President

LBCI
World News
2024-01-08

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigns

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Israeli intelligence accuses 190 Gaza UN staff of Hamas, Islamic Jihad roles

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14

LBCI
Middle East News
07:01

Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:20

'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy

LBCI
World News
12:23

President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures

LBCI
Middle East News
06:17

Explosions were heard near Sayyida Zainab shrine in Syria: Reuters

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Escalation in Gaza: Intense Battles Amidst Ceasefire Negotiations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More