The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
World News
2024-01-30 | 12:47
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
On Tuesday, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden is considering taking “several” measures that go beyond a single retaliatory strike in response to the drone attack that resulted in the death of three American soldiers in Jordan.
The National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, told reporters aboard the US presidential plane, “It is very possible that you will witness a graduated approach in this situation, not just one action but the possibility of taking multiple measures.”
AFP
World News
Middle East News
White House
US
Joe Biden
Drone
Attack
Jordan
