The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack

2024-01-30 | 12:47
LBCI
The White House is considering &#39;multiple measures&#39; in response to the Jordan attack
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack

On Tuesday, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden is considering taking “several” measures that go beyond a single retaliatory strike in response to the drone attack that resulted in the death of three American soldiers in Jordan. 

The National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, told reporters aboard the US presidential plane, “It is very possible that you will witness a graduated approach in this situation, not just one action but the possibility of taking multiple measures.” 

AFP   
 

US vows 'all necessary actions' after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
