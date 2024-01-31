Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners despite plane crash last week

World News
2024-01-31 | 09:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners despite plane crash last week
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners despite plane crash last week

Russia and Ukraine said on Wednesday they had completed another large prisoner exchange despite the crash last week of a Russian military transport plane that Moscow says was carrying 65 Ukrainian soldiers ahead of a similar swap.

The two countries have carried out periodic prisoner swaps via intermediaries since the war began nearly two years ago, despite the absence of peace talks since the early months.

The Russian Defense Ministry said each side had received 195 soldiers, while Ukraine said it had got 207 people back.

The Russian Defense Ministry was cited by the RIA state news agency as saying that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had helped broker the deal, adding that its soldiers would be flown to Moscow for medical and psychological treatment.

"On January 31, as a result of the negotiation process, 195 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In return, exactly 195 prisoners from the armed forces of Ukraine were handed over," the defense ministry said in a statement.

 
Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Exchange

Prisoners

Plane

Crash

War

LBCI Next
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in graft case
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-24

Russian military transport plane with Ukrainian POWs on board crashes near Ukraine border

LBCI
World News
2024-01-15

Ukraine confirms downing two Russian warplanes

LBCI
World News
2023-11-30

Ukraine accuses Russia of halting prisoner of war exchanges

LBCI
World News
2024-01-21

Russian plane heading to Moscow disappears over Afghanistan, crash reported

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:43

FBI chief states Chinese are targeting essential US infrastructure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Crisis in the Red Sea: Impact on global trade and economic realignment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:22

Behind-the-scenes plan: Israeli government crafting Gaza's post-war scenario

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

HawkEye 360’s new funding reflects ongoing investor appetite for defense-focused tech

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-19

MP Salim Sayegh: Lebanon's victory in the battle for Army Commander's extension

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-23

In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:00

From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
03:21

Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

LBCI
Middle East News
01:45

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Constitutional Council did not decide to appeal law extending terms of security agency leaders; extension in effect

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More