ICJ's jurisdiction over Ukraine's legal action

2024-02-02 | 10:46
ICJ's jurisdiction over Ukraine's legal action
ICJ's jurisdiction over Ukraine's legal action

The International Court of Justice, the highest judicial body in the United Nations, announced on Friday that it is qualified to consider the majority of the case brought by Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion in 2022 to demand compensation from Moscow.

After the invasion began, Ukraine promptly lodged a case against Russia with the International Court of Justice, aiming to confront its neighbor across multiple arenas, including legal, diplomatic, and military fronts.



