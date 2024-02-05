News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli banks say heeding US sanctions against West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians
World News
2024-02-05 | 10:31
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Israeli banks say heeding US sanctions against West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians
Israeli banks said on Monday they were heeding US sanctions against four West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians, despite calls by the finance minister and another far-right cabinet member not to comply.
In a signal of Washington's growing displeasure with Israeli conduct in the occupied territory even as the allies cooperate in the Gaza war, President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Thursday barring financial transactions by the four men.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said there was "no need" for such measures while his ultranationalist coalition allies, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, issued stronger condemnations.
"We are not a banana republic of the United States in this regard and we won't allow for the harming of our citizens," Smotrich told reporters on Sunday, describing the allegations against the settlers as "utterly specious".
He added that he would use "all available tools" to stop Israeli banks enforcing the sanctions. Both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have significant support among Jewish settlers in the West Bank, which is among territories where Palestinians seek to establish an independent state.
Referring to West Bank settlers on Monday, Smotrich said the sanctions targeted a half million Israelis who were fighting "terrorism" and were now considered enemies rather than allies.
"It is not possible for an Israeli citizen with Israeli money in an Israeli bank to be deprived of rights and assets due to an American order," he said, adding he was in discussions with the banking regulator on legal options.
However, the Bank of Israel said Israeli banks must comply with the decision by the Biden administration.
"Evading such sanctions regimes can expose banks to significant risks, including compliance risks, money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism risks, legal risks, and reputation risks," the central bank said in a statement.
"Ensuring proper conduct and orderly activity of banks in Israel is essential for maintaining the orderly activity of the economy."
COMPLIANCE
Hapoalim one of Israel's two largest banks, said it respects international sanctions and will comply with any legal order - though it declined to discuss any specific cases.
Its main rival, Leumi declined comment. But Yinon Levi, one of the settlers under US sanctions, told Israel's Kan radio that Leumi had frozen his private and business accounts, and overturned his attempt to transfer out money.
Levy, according to the US State Department, led a group of far-right settlers that assaulted Palestinian civilians, burned their fields and destroyed property - allegations he denied.
"I am not involved in any violent actions," he said, adding that he had never been investigated by Israeli authorities nor had any legal interaction with US authorities.
David Chai Chasdai, another of the settlers under sanctions, told an Israeli newspaper that his account at the Postal Bank had been frozen.
The Postal Bank declined to discuss any specific case, but said it is "obliged to respect and comply with international legal sanctions and orders as required in the international financial system".
According to the State Department, Chasdai led a riot in which vehicles and buildings were torched and property damaged in the West Bank village of Huwara, resulting in the death of a Palestinian civilian. Reuters could not immediately reach Chasdai or his lawyers for a response to the allegation.
In a statement aired by Israel's Army Radio, Chasdai deplored the sanctions as "a national disgrace of the highest order ..., taking place under a rightist government, just after the biggest massacre in the country's history" - a reference to the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants that sparked the Gaza war.
The sanctions follow the US imposition of travel visa bans in December on people involved in violence in the West Bank.
Most world powers deem Israeli settlements there illegal.
Ben-Gvir described the freezing of the settlers' bank accounts as a "red line", adding in a social media post: "We greatly respect and appreciate our allies in the world, but we must not let anyone manage the State of Israel."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Banks
US
Sanctions
West Bank
Settlers
Violence
Palestinians
Next
Speaker of US House Rejects Senate Agreement on Aid to UkraineUU
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-11
France is considering imposing sanctions to counter Israeli settlers' violence in West Bank
World News
2023-12-11
France is considering imposing sanctions to counter Israeli settlers' violence in West Bank
0
World News
2023-12-05
US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios
World News
2023-12-05
US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios
0
World News
2024-01-22
France hopes EU to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers who commit violence
World News
2024-01-22
France hopes EU to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers who commit violence
0
World News
2023-12-13
Von Der Leyen supports imposing sanctions on ‘extremist' Israeli settlers in the West Bank
World News
2023-12-13
Von Der Leyen supports imposing sanctions on ‘extremist' Israeli settlers in the West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:40
Chile mourns as wildfire death toll hits 112
World News
11:40
Chile mourns as wildfire death toll hits 112
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit
News Bulletin Reports
10:37
Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit
0
World News
10:17
Dollar hits 11-week high as Fed rate cut bets recede
World News
10:17
Dollar hits 11-week high as Fed rate cut bets recede
0
World News
08:54
Iran: we will not hesitate to respond to any American attack targeting our territories
World News
08:54
Iran: we will not hesitate to respond to any American attack targeting our territories
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:49
UNRWA initiates 'Independent Review Group' to assess neutrality amid allegations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:49
UNRWA initiates 'Independent Review Group' to assess neutrality amid allegations
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-17
Saadeh Al Shami requests accountability measures to prevent impunity
Press Highlights
2023-08-17
Saadeh Al Shami requests accountability measures to prevent impunity
0
World News
2024-01-16
US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis
World News
2024-01-16
US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis
0
Middle East News
2024-02-03
Islamic Resistance in Iraq hit al-Harir air base hosting US forces, says group
Middle East News
2024-02-03
Islamic Resistance in Iraq hit al-Harir air base hosting US forces, says group
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
2
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:19
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
4
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions
5
Lebanon News
05:38
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
Lebanon News
05:38
The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023
6
Lebanon News
05:34
Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet
Lebanon News
05:34
Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet
7
Lebanon News
06:29
Israeli FM says 'time is running out' for diplomatic solution in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
Israeli FM says 'time is running out' for diplomatic solution in southern Lebanon
8
World News
04:21
Syrian Kurdish forces: Six of our fighters killed in drone strike on US base
World News
04:21
Syrian Kurdish forces: Six of our fighters killed in drone strike on US base
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More