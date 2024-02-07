China condemns 'false' Dutch accusations of cyberattacks

World News
2024-02-07 | 02:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China condemns &#39;false&#39; Dutch accusations of cyberattacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China condemns 'false' Dutch accusations of cyberattacks

On Wednesday, Beijing condemned the Dutch government's accusation of Chinese hackers conducting espionage against the Netherlands, considering it "baseless allegations."

In a statement on Tuesday, the Dutch military intelligence and security agency announced the discovery of malicious software planted in a computer network used by its military, attributing responsibility to a Chinese government entity.

In response, the Chinese embassy in The Hague stated that Beijing "always strongly opposes and combats cyber attacks in all forms by the law."

A statement on its website added, "We will not allow any country or individual to engage in such illegal activities using Chinese infrastructure."

The statement further asserted that "China opposes any malicious speculation and baseless accusations," considering cybersecurity "a common challenge for all countries."

Dutch intelligence stated that the malicious software exploited vulnerabilities in systems provided by cybersecurity company Fortinet.

According to intelligence agencies, the software was found in a non-secret research and development network.

AFP

World News

China

Dutch

Accusations

Beijing

Piracy

Intelligence

Software

Netherlands

LBCI Next
Russia launches 44 missiles and 20 drones on Wednesday morning
US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-05

President of Maldives to visit China Jan 8-12, Beijing says

LBCI
World News
2023-12-10

Philippines, China trade accusations over South China Sea collision

LBCI
World News
2023-11-22

Uruguay, China upgrade level of ties with Uruguayan President’s visit to Beijing

LBCI
World News
07:43

Ukraine reports dismantling a Russian espionage network within its intelligence agencies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:08

Oil rises on lower-than-expected rise in US crude stockpiles

LBCI
World News
03:58

Zelenskyy: 2 killed in Kyiv due to Russian missile attack

LBCI
World News
03:37

Explosion near Pakistan candidate's office kills 12 on eve of election

LBCI
World News
03:33

Russia launches 44 missiles and 20 drones on Wednesday morning

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

LBCI
Middle East News
01:53

Aramco in investment discussions with Indian companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Upholding Lebanon's neutrality: LACC engages with US administration and UN officials

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:01

IKEA launches AI assistant on GPT Store for personalized home design and shopping

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:26

US facilitates conflict resolution in three phases: Lebanese 'yellow light' and Israeli confirmation

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More