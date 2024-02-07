China condemns 'false' Dutch accusations of cyberattacks

On Wednesday, Beijing condemned the Dutch government's accusation of Chinese hackers conducting espionage against the Netherlands, considering it "baseless allegations."



In a statement on Tuesday, the Dutch military intelligence and security agency announced the discovery of malicious software planted in a computer network used by its military, attributing responsibility to a Chinese government entity.



In response, the Chinese embassy in The Hague stated that Beijing "always strongly opposes and combats cyber attacks in all forms by the law."



A statement on its website added, "We will not allow any country or individual to engage in such illegal activities using Chinese infrastructure."



The statement further asserted that "China opposes any malicious speculation and baseless accusations," considering cybersecurity "a common challenge for all countries."



Dutch intelligence stated that the malicious software exploited vulnerabilities in systems provided by cybersecurity company Fortinet.



According to intelligence agencies, the software was found in a non-secret research and development network.



AFP