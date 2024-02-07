Russia launches 44 missiles and 20 drones on Wednesday morning

World News
2024-02-07 | 03:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia launches 44 missiles and 20 drones on Wednesday morning
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia launches 44 missiles and 20 drones on Wednesday morning

Russia launched 44 missiles and 20 drones on Ukraine on Wednesday morning, with 'two-thirds' of them being 'destroyed,' announced the Ukrainian army's top commander.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated in a Telegram statement that out of 64 devices, the Ukrainian forces intercepted 29 cruise missiles and 15 drones.

AFP

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Army

Attacks

War

Missiles

Drones

LBCI Next
Explosion near Pakistan candidate's office kills 12 on eve of election
China condemns 'false' Dutch accusations of cyberattacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-29

Ukraine downs 21 drones during Russian night attacks

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Kremlin warns against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-01-25

Ukraine shoots down 11 of 14 Russian drones

LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

Ukraine claims responsibility for new attack targeting oil warehouse in Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:59

Macron condemns "the largest anti-Semitic massacre in our century" after the October 7 attack

LBCI
World News
06:56

Six dead, dozens missing in a southern Philippines landslide

LBCI
World News
06:33

Kremlin: Focus of Nord Stream investigation is now on Germany after Sweden drops out

LBCI
World News
06:33

NetBlocks reports internet disruption in Sudan as three telecom companies go offline

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:45

US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-17

Guterres issues urgent warning: Israel-Lebanon confrontation 'absolutely catastrophic'

LBCI
World News
2023-10-02

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of opening fire in border area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More