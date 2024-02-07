EU court rejects appeal by Russian oligarch against sanctions

World News
2024-02-07 | 08:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU court rejects appeal by Russian oligarch against sanctions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU court rejects appeal by Russian oligarch against sanctions

Russian-Uzbek metals and telecoms tycoon Alisher Usmanov will remain on the European Union sanctions list, a top EU court said on Wednesday, dismissing his appeal.

In its decision to add him to the list in March 2022, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, the EU described Usmanov as having "particularly close ties" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"He actively supported the Russian government's policies of destabilization of Ukraine," the EU sanctions decision says.

The European Court of Justice also rejected a similar appeal against the sanctions list by Russian former first deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov.

The EU has described him as "supporting actions and policies that undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine".

Reuters

World News

Russia

EU

Sanctions

Ukraine

Policies

LBCI Next
US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill
Argentina announces a "plan" to move an embassy to Jerusalem
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-03

EU adds largest Russian diamond production company to sanctions list

LBCI
World News
2023-12-11

EU expands the list of sanctions against Iran due to its support for Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-02-06

Ukraine reports dismantling a Russian espionage network within its intelligence agencies

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Georgia seizes Russia-bound cargo of explosives sent from Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:45

The conflicting parties in Sudan agree to hold a meeting regarding humanitarian aid

LBCI
World News
06:59

Macron condemns "the largest anti-Semitic massacre in our century" after the October 7 attack

LBCI
World News
06:56

Six dead, dozens missing in a southern Philippines landslide

LBCI
World News
06:33

Kremlin: Focus of Nord Stream investigation is now on Germany after Sweden drops out

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05

Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-12

Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14

Christmas in Kawkaba: A timeless celebration of joy and unity

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-09

Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Lebanese source denies Israeli leaks: Hochstein's alleged plan and Lebanon's stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

President Bashar al-Assad accepts credentials of UAE Ambassador to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Appeal for Information: Minor Goes Missing in Ouzai

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More