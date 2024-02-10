News
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Mindanao, Philippines
World News
2024-02-10 | 04:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Mindanao, Philippines
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was 10 km (6 miles) deep, GFZ said.
The Philippine seismology agency had a different reading, saying it was a magnitude 5.9 earthquake with a depth of 27 km (16.8 miles). The Philippine agency also said in a bulletin that it was expecting no damage but that there could be aftershocks.
Rescue workers searching for dozens of missing people in an earlier landslide in Maco town in the southern Philippines province of Davao de Oro had to stop their operations because of the earthquake, authorities said.
The death toll from the landslide, which happened on Tuesday night outside a gold mining site, has reached 28, with 77 still missing and 32 injured, including a 3-year-old girl rescued on Friday after 60 hours under rubble.
Torrential rains have recently battered Davao de Oro, triggering floods and landslides.
Reuters
World News
Mindanao
Philippines
Magnitude
Earthquake
Landslide
Next
Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up
Taiwan spots Chinese balloons at start of New Year holiday
Previous
