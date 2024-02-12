Sudanese left in the dark by RSF-imposed telecoms blackout

After 10 months of conflict, the RSF controls most of the capital Khartoum and some of Sudan's infrastructure that is based there, including the headquarters of the telecoms providers.



The RSF did not respond to requests for comment. An RSF source said on February 5 the paramilitary had nothing to do with the outages.



The sources said that RSF soldiers had threatened the blackout unless engineers restored service to the western Darfur region, which the RSF controls and which has experienced a blackout for months.



A telecom industry official blamed the situation there on lack of fuel and dangerous working conditions.







Reuters