Biden urges House of Representatives to approve aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan swiftly

US President Joe Biden urged the House of Representatives on Tuesday to swiftly act on a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan after the Senate passed it.



Biden said in a statement, "If we do not stand against aggressors seeking to invade their neighbors' lands or oppress them, the consequences for US national security will be severe."



He added, "We send this message to our allies and adversaries alike. It is time for the House to act and immediately send this bipartisan legislation to my desk so I can sign it into law."



Reuters



