Biden to Netanyahu: Israel may have to release a larger number of prisoners for each hostage

President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that in any new hostage deal, Israel may have to release more Palestinian prisoners for each freed hostage than it did in the previous truce in Gaza fighting, Axios reported, citing two US and Israeli officials.



While US officials say Biden agrees with Netanyahu that Hamas' demand to release thousands of prisoners, including many convicted of murdering Israelis, is "over the top," the US president also believes Israel could show more flexibility on the issue.



Netanyahu said Israel is ready to release three Palestinians for every Israeli hostage freed — the same ratio used in the previous deal, US and Israeli officials said.