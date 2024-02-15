Ireland to give UNRWA 20 mln euros

On Thursday, Ireland announced 20 million euros ($21.46 million) in support for the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA). It urged countries that have suspended funding to resume and expand support to the agency.



UNRWA, which provides healthcare, education, and other services, has been pitched into crisis since Israel alleged that 12 of its 13,000 staff in Gaza were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel that precipitated the Israel-Hamas war.



The allegations prompted several countries to suspend funding, including the United States, its largest donor. Dublin contributed 18 million euros directly to UNRWA in 2023, part of 36 million euros provided to the Palestinian people.



Ireland has long been a champion of Palestinian rights. Its announcement follows a commitment by Spain last week to send UNRWA an additional 3.5 million euros in aid and an announcement of an extra one million euros from Portugal.



"I urge other donors to resume and expand support to UNRWA so that it can deliver for the millions of Palestinian refugees in need," Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said in a statement after meeting UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini in Dublin.



Reuters