The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse

On Monday, the United Nations International Court of Justice begins a week of hearings on the legal consequences of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, with over 50 countries expected to address the judges.



Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki will be the first to address the legal proceedings before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.



Among the countries expected to participate in the hearings are the United States, Israel's strongest supporter, as well as China, Russia, South Africa, and Egypt. Israel will not participate, although it has submitted written remarks.