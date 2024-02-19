German FM hopes for swift agreement within EU on new sanctions against Russia

2024-02-19 | 04:32
German FM hopes for swift agreement within EU on new sanctions against Russia
German FM hopes for swift agreement within EU on new sanctions against Russia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Brussels on Monday that she hopes the European Union will make a decision soon on Package No. 13 of sanctions against Russia, noting that this will take into account the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

She added that a decision will be made today on the European Union's mission in the Red Sea.

Reuters

