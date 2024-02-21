China considers US veto 'will increase the situation's danger' in Gaza

2024-02-21 | 02:56
China considers US veto 'will increase the situation's danger' in Gaza

China strongly criticized on Wednesday the US veto on a resolution project in the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, considering it "will increase the situation's danger."

Mao Ning, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said during a press conference, "The United States once again singled out by imposing the veto, making the situation in Gaza more dangerous. The concerned parties, including China, expressed great disappointment and frustration."

Reuters

