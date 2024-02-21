News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US and Russia to address the issue of Israeli occupation at the ICJ
World News
2024-02-21 | 06:04
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US and Russia to address the issue of Israeli occupation at the ICJ
The United States and Russia will present arguments on Wednesday in proceedings at the UN's highest court examining the legality of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, was asked in 2022 by the UN General Assembly to issue a non-binding opinion on the legal consequences of the occupation.
Israel, which is not taking part, said in written comments that the court's involvement could harm achieving a negotiated settlement.
Washington 2022 opposed the court issuing an opinion and is expected to argue on Wednesday that it cannot rule on the occupation's lawfulness.
Over 50 states will present arguments until February 26. Egypt and France were also scheduled to speak on Wednesday.
On Monday, Palestinian representatives asked the judges to declare Israel's occupation of their territory illegal and said its opinion could help reach a two-state solution.
On Tuesday, ten states, including South Africa, were overwhelmingly critical of Israel's conduct in the occupied territories, with many urging the court to declare the occupation illegal.
The latest surge of violence in Gaza that followed Hamas' October 7 attacks in Israel has complicated already deeply-rooted grievances in the Middle East and damaged efforts toward finding a path to peace.
The ICJ's 15-judge panel has been asked to review Israel's "occupation, settlement and annexation ... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures".
The judges are expected to take roughly six months to issue their opinion on the request, which also asks them to consider the legal status of the occupation and its consequences for states.
Israel ignored a World Court opinion in 2004 when it found that Israel's separation wall in the West Bank violated international law and should be dismantled. Instead, it has been extended.
The current hearings could increase political pressure over Israel's war in Gaza, which has killed about 29,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.
Reuters
World News
US
Russia
ICJ
Israel
Occupation
Next
US: the ICJ should take into consideration Israel's security concerns
Continuation of dialogue rounds: Meeting between Iraqi PM and US Ambassador
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:09
US: the ICJ should take into consideration Israel's security concerns
World News
07:09
US: the ICJ should take into consideration Israel's security concerns
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
South Africa asks ICJ to find Israeli occupation illegal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
South Africa asks ICJ to find Israeli occupation illegal
0
World News
2024-02-19
The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse
World News
2024-02-19
The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-06
Israeli Ambassador to Russia arrives at Foreign Ministry after being summoned
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-06
Israeli Ambassador to Russia arrives at Foreign Ministry after being summoned
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:50
Switzerland plans to ban Hamas after Israel attacks
World News
09:50
Switzerland plans to ban Hamas after Israel attacks
0
World News
08:56
Lula and Blinken meet after Gaza comments spark diplomatic discord
World News
08:56
Lula and Blinken meet after Gaza comments spark diplomatic discord
0
World News
07:51
Western officials claim that Russia lacks the ammunition production needed for the Ukraine war
World News
07:51
Western officials claim that Russia lacks the ammunition production needed for the Ukraine war
0
World News
07:38
UK sanctions Russian prison chiefs after Navalny's death
World News
07:38
UK sanctions Russian prison chiefs after Navalny's death
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Berri condemns Israel's massacre in Nabatieh: A chronicle of aggression
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Berri condemns Israel's massacre in Nabatieh: A chronicle of aggression
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12
Hamas: US veto a 'green light' for Israel to commit 'further massacres'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12
Hamas: US veto a 'green light' for Israel to commit 'further massacres'
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:19
Balancing Act: Israel's Diplomatic and Military Strategies Towards a Prisoner Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
08:19
Balancing Act: Israel's Diplomatic and Military Strategies Towards a Prisoner Exchange
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:43
Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:43
Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
3
Lebanon News
05:06
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements
Lebanon News
05:06
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Choueifat disaster: Building collapse raises questions of legal responsibility, as toll rises
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Choueifat disaster: Building collapse raises questions of legal responsibility, as toll rises
6
Lebanon News
15:36
Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:36
Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
8
Lebanon News
07:02
Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:02
Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More