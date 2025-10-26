Kurdish PKK militants announce withdrawal from Turkey as part of disarmament

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group said on Sunday it was withdrawing from Turkey as part of a disarmament process being coordinated with the government, pressing Ankara to move ahead with steps allowing it to enter politics.



The PKK, which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, decided in May to disarm and disband after a call to end its armed struggle from its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan. The fighting has killed more than 40,000 people.





Reuters