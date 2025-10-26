Kurdish PKK militants announce withdrawal from Turkey as part of disarmament

Middle East News
26-10-2025 | 07:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kurdish PKK militants announce withdrawal from Turkey as part of disarmament
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kurdish PKK militants announce withdrawal from Turkey as part of disarmament

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group said on Sunday it was withdrawing from Turkey as part of a disarmament process being coordinated with the government, pressing Ankara to move ahead with steps allowing it to enter politics.

The PKK, which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, decided in May to disarm and disband after a call to end its armed struggle from its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan. The fighting has killed more than 40,000 people.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Kurdish

PKK

Militants

Withdrawal

Turkey

Disarmament

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes
Netanyahu says Israel will determine which international forces are unacceptable
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21

US Envoys seek to implement Rafah model as part of Gaza peace plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israel frees 1,968 inmates as part of Gaza ceasefire deal: Prison service

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Israel army says preparing to pull back troops in Gaza as part of deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

Netanyahu says Israel will determine which international forces are unacceptable

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-25

Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-25

White House: Trump to meet Qatari emir and PM during stopover en route to Malaysia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

Netanyahu says Israel will determine which international forces are unacceptable

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-25

Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon’s Harouf

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-25

Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon's Nabi Chit

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

PM Salam visits historic Maronite monastery in Rome

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Roberto Montoya describes PM Salam’s Vatican visit as “positive” ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:28

Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More