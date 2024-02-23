Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions

World News
2024-02-23 | 08:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Moscow bans EU officials and politicians from Russia in response to sanctions

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that it had significantly expanded a list of European Union officials and politicians who were banned from entering Russia in response to the latest round of sanctions by the bloc.
 
EU member states approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weapons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children, something Moscow denies.

"The European Union is continuing its fruitless attempts to put pressure on Russia through unilateral restrictive measures," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"In response to these unfriendly actions, the Russian side has significantly expanded the list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states, who...are prohibited from entering the territory of our state."

It said the stop list included representatives of law enforcement agencies and commercial organizations who provided military assistance to Ukraine, representatives of European institutions involved in the prosecution of Russian officials, and those who gathered material to support the idea of confiscating Russian state assets.

"The Russian retaliatory 'stop list' also includes representatives of the Council of Europe, members of the legislative assemblies of European Union countries, members of the OSCE PA (Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) and the PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe), who systematically make aggressive statements against Russia," the statement said.

Reuters

World News

Russia

European Union

Sanctions

Officials

Ban

LBCI Next
ADNOC and OMV's $30 billion chemicals deal stalls
White House confirms progress in talks for Gaza hostage release
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:19

Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir

LBCI
World News
14:30

US to impose new sanctions on Iran due to its support for Russia (White House)

LBCI
World News
2024-02-22

UK announces new sanctions on Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-02-21

Western officials claim that Russia lacks the ammunition production needed for the Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:19

Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir

LBCI
World News
08:19

Biden: If Putin does not pay the price for the death and destruction he causes, he will continue

LBCI
World News
06:47

Trump seeks to dismiss the case of secret documents

LBCI
World News
06:39

UAE and Kenya seal economic partnership deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07

International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

US Military engages Houthi Forces in Red Sea, British tanker struck by missile

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:31

Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Hezbollah mourns martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh "Jaafar" from Aadchit

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More