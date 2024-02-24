RCMP networks targeted by cyberattack

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced Friday that they are investigating a widespread cyberattack that targeted their networks and is countering it simultaneously.



The spokesperson for the federal police, Marie-Eve Breton, said in a statement that a breach of this magnitude is concerning, adding that the force is actively "controlling" the attack.



There is no information available about the suspected source of the attack.



The police have launched a criminal investigation into this breach and pledged to "hold those responsible to account."



With the assistance of the Canadian Communications Security Establishment, which provides Ottawa with information technology security and foreign signal intelligence, the police said they are still assessing the "size and scope of the security breach."



Breton clarified that "the situation is evolving rapidly," confirming that it has no impact on the police and "at this time, there are no known implications for Canada's safety and security partners at home or abroad."



