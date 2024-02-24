News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mhem tkoun Massihi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelensky vows 'victory' on anniversary of Russian invasion
World News
2024-02-24 | 06:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky vows 'victory' on anniversary of Russian invasion
President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged on Saturday that Ukraine will defeat Russia as the war enters its third year.
He said at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary, "We have been fighting for this for 730 days. We will prevail on the best day of our lives."
Several Western leaders attended the ceremony held in the courtyard of Kyiv's Hostomel airport, which was targeted by Russian shelling in the early days of the invasion.
AFP
World News
Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine
Russia
War
Invasion
Next
Russian Security Council Official vows retaliation against Western sanctions
Pope Francis cancels Saturday meetings due to mild flu
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:19
Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications
News Bulletin Reports
06:19
Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications
0
World News
05:41
On the anniversary of the invasion, Ukraine announces striking a primary Russian steel plant
World News
05:41
On the anniversary of the invasion, Ukraine announces striking a primary Russian steel plant
0
World News
2024-02-22
Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war
World News
2024-02-22
Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war
0
World News
2024-02-21
Report: 45,123 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine since the start of the war
World News
2024-02-21
Report: 45,123 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine since the start of the war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:31
Russian Security Council Official vows retaliation against Western sanctions
World News
08:31
Russian Security Council Official vows retaliation against Western sanctions
0
World News
05:48
Pope Francis cancels Saturday meetings due to mild flu
World News
05:48
Pope Francis cancels Saturday meetings due to mild flu
0
World News
05:42
Journalists detained in Moscow as wives of Russian soldiers protest
World News
05:42
Journalists detained in Moscow as wives of Russian soldiers protest
0
World News
05:41
On the anniversary of the invasion, Ukraine announces striking a primary Russian steel plant
World News
05:41
On the anniversary of the invasion, Ukraine announces striking a primary Russian steel plant
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
0
Middle East News
11:58
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal
Middle East News
11:58
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
3
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
4
Lebanon News
04:46
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:46
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
8
Lebanon News
10:19
Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment
Lebanon News
10:19
Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More