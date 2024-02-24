Zelensky vows 'victory' on anniversary of Russian invasion

President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged on Saturday that Ukraine will defeat Russia as the war enters its third year.



He said at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary, "We have been fighting for this for 730 days. We will prevail on the best day of our lives."



Several Western leaders attended the ceremony held in the courtyard of Kyiv's Hostomel airport, which was targeted by Russian shelling in the early days of the invasion.



AFP





