Russian Security Council Official vows retaliation against Western sanctions

2024-02-24
Russian Security Council Official vows retaliation against Western sanctions
Russian Security Council Official vows retaliation against Western sanctions

The second official in the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, vowed that Moscow would retaliate against the new sanctions announced by the West on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and following the death of opposition figure Alexei Navalny in prison.

The former Russian president, who is considered one of the leading proponents of the Russian war on Ukraine, wrote on Telegram that the reason behind the sanctions is "clear, as the worse the situation of Russian citizens gets, the better the situation of the Western world improves."

He added, "We must remember this and retaliate against them wherever possible. They are our enemies."

He called for "creating difficulties for the (Western) economy and fueling public outrage against the incompetent policies of Western authorities."

