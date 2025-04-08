On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 19,000, diesel rose by LBP 1,000, and gas dropped by LBP 1,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,431,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,471,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,294,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,099,000