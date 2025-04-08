Lebanon's fuel prices surge

Lebanon Economy
08-04-2025
High views
LBCI
Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices surge
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices surge

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 19,000, diesel rose by LBP 1,000, and gas dropped by LBP 1,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,431,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,471,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,294,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,099,000
 

