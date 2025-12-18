UN Security Council to meet Tuesday on Venezuela crisis: Diplomats

The U.N. Security Council will meet Tuesday to discuss the mounting crisis between Venezuela and the United States, diplomatic sources confirmed, in the wake of Washington's seizure of a tanker off Venezuela's coast.



"We request that an urgent meeting of the Security Council be convened to discuss the ongoing U.S. aggression against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," said a letter to the Council from Caracas which was supported by China and Russia in its request.



The meeting will be held at 3 pm (2000 GMT) Tuesday, two diplomatic sources told AFP on condition of anonymity on Thursday.



AFP