Hungary approves Sweden's NATO accession

2024-02-26 | 10:55
Hungary approves Sweden's NATO accession

Hungary's parliament approved a bill on Monday to allow Sweden to join NATO, finally clearing the way for the Nordic country to join the Western defense alliance as war rages in Ukraine.

Hungary was the last among the 31 members of the alliance to ratify Sweden's membership after months of foot-dragging by the ruling Fidesz party on the matter.

Reuters
 

