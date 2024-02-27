To Mysat Subscribers in Australia… the Intelsat satellite is experiencing a technical problem: Follow these steps to continue watching LBCI

Dear Mysat Subscribers in Australia, Intelsat Satellite, which carries all of Mysat Channels, is experiencing technical problems.

To Continue watching LBCI and many more channels please visit www.mysatgo.com or download Mysatgo app. for free no log in required.

For more information … please call 1300 976 481